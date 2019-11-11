Nov 11, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call regarding TAG Immobilien AG to enter the residential for-rent market in Poland.



Now I hand the floor over to your host, Mr. Martin Thiel.



Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. I mean thanks and good morning, everybody. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in for our conference call today, today with a new topic. And you surely have seen the acquisition that we announced last Friday, the acquisition of all shares in Vantage Development, but of course, it's only an acquisition of another property company. It's of course, as more important, our entry in the Polish residential for-rent market. I think you have seen that we have published a presentation on our website, let's go to it, and afterwards, of course, as always, we have enough time for answer your questions.



Let's start on Page 2, where we show the executive summary of the transaction, and we'll focus on this slide that discuss the transaction