Half Year 2021 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021

conference call of TAG Immobilien regarding the publication of the interim report Q2 2021.



Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everybody. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing into our Q2 2021 conference call. Yes, as always, let's jump directly into the presentation with the highlights slide on Page 4. First of all, a quick look on the operational performance on the German portfolio. I would say vacancy rates, like-for-like rental growth on a solid way vacancy slightly decreased by 10 basis points after the increase that we saw in the first quarter, which was roughly 60 basis points. So we are more or less now back on track, and we are quite confident that we can reduce this vacancy rate even more during the second half of 2021. In the total portfolio, vacancy