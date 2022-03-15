Full Year 2021 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, all. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in into our full year 2021 conference call. And today, we've got not only prepared for you the numbers for the financial year 2021, but here we also want to discuss with you our new decarbonization strategy that we have published today and also talk a little bit more general about our strategy in Poland and in Germany.



But let's start with Page #4, the highlights slide and it starts always with the operational performance of the German portfolio. Vacancy in our residential units came down by 30 basis points in the fourth quarter. This means we ended the year with 5.4% vacancy rate