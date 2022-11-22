Q3 2022 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Yes, many thanks, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q3 earnings call. I mean today, clearly, perhaps the most important point to discuss, the new guidance for 2023 that we have published today and of course also our decision on the suspension of the dividend for financial year 2022. So we have definitely time to discuss this in the Q&A afterwards, and I will, of course, also elaborate on our thoughts behind.



But let me please start with the highlights for the operational business in the third quarter of 2022, which you see for Germany on Page #4, and for Poland, on Page #5. Both of them, I think, show that the business itself is running very well. So for example, in Germany, we are in the meanwhile, the vacancy rates of our