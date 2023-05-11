Q1 2023 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the TAG Immobilien AG Publication of Interim Report Q1 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn to the floor over to your host, Martin Thiel.



Martin Thiel - TAG Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, everyone. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for joining our call for the Q1 2023 results.



Before we go bit more details into the results that we have published this morning, please allow me to make some comments on the Ad-hoc announcement that we have released yesterday evening. I'm sure you have seen this. Within the Ad-hoc announcements, it was stated that Rolf Elgeti will leave the Supervisory Board after our AGM on May, the 16, so effectively next Tuesday.



This is, of course, something we regret very much as he's been working for us for a long time and as Rolf did a really incredibly good job during his time as a CEO and later as a Chairman of the Supervisory Board. But we also have to respect his decision to withdraw from the