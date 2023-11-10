Q3 2023 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trican Well Service Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.



Bradley P. D. Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd. - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director



Thank you, everyone. Thank you for attending our third quarter conference call. A brief outline on how we intend to conduct the call. First, Scott Matson, our CFO, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments with respect to the quarter and the current operating conditions and the outlook for the future. And then we'll open the call for questions. As usual, we have several members of our executive team here in the room with us, so we'll be able to answer any questions that may come up. I'll now turn the call over to Scott.



Scott E. Matson - Trican Well