Oct 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genius Brands' business update conference call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. David Waldman with Crescendo Communications. Sir, the floor is yours.
David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Genius Brands' business update conference call. On the call with us this morning is Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO.
The company issued a press release this morning announcing that the company has formed a strategic coproduction partnership with Alibaba Group's video streaming platform to coproduce the all-new children's animated series, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which is also posted on the company's website. Andy Heyward is currently taking the call from France at the MIPCOM Global Media Trade Show, and so we will not have time for Q&A. However, we would encourage anyone with questions after the call to
Genius Brands International, Inc. - Special Call Transcript
Oct 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...