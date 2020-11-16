Genius Brands International, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Genius Brands International Business Update Call. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Genius Brands' Business Update Conference Call. On the call with us this morning is Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO; as well as Bob Denton, Chief Financial Officer, Mike Jaffa; General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Business Affairs; and Jon Ollwerther, General Manager for Kartoon Channel! and Executive Vice President of Business Development.



If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at (844) 589-8760 or [email protected]. Before I turn the call over to Genius Brands CEO, Andy Heyward, I would like to remind you that this call, management's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and