Andrew Dudum, CEO and 10% Owner of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), executed a sale of 256,131 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 758,592 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 60 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $9.8, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.117 billion.

With the stock price at $9.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.16, Hims & Hers Health Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern observed within the company's insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate as per GuruFocus analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.