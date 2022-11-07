Theriva Biologics Inc KOL Webinar Transcript





TOVX.A - Theriva Biologics Inc

Theriva Biologics Inc KOL Webinar

Nov 07, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT



Conference Call Participants

* James Francis Molloy

Alliance Global Partners, Research Division - MD of Equity Research and Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals Equity Research Analyst

* Arsen Osipov

* Michael A. Morse

* Michael Cozart



Presentation

Michael Cozart, [1]

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's KOL webinar. My name is Michael Cozart, and I'm a Managing Partner at LifeSci Consulting, a leading life sciences strategy consulting and transaction advisory firm located in New York City.



This morning, we will be discussing Theriva's novel oncolytic virus program, and in particular, the program's potential to treat pancreatic