Q1 2023 Theriva Biologics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Theriva Biologics 2023 First Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris Calabrese with LifeSci Advisors. Thank you, Chris. You may begin.



Chris Calabrese -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Theriva Biologics First Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Steven Shallcross, Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer of Theriva Biologics. Dr. Manel CascallÃ³, General Director of Theriva Biologics European subsidiary; and Dr. Vince Wacher, Head of Corporate and Product Development of Theriva Biologics are also on the call and will be available to answer questions during the Q&A session.



Theriva Biologics issued a press release this morning, which provided operational highlights and included financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The press release can be found in the Investors section of the company website