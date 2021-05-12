May 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Leon Bressler - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, welcome to this Annual General Meeting. It's a great honor and a great pleasure to organize this first AGM since my appointment as the President of the Supervisory Board. Now during 2020 and during the first few months of 2021, our group has demonstrated extraordinary resilience against a very complex operational backdrop. We have opened 70 -- only 70 days before the first lockdown in 2020 and remained closed today. A very significant closure. And subject to severe restrictions, we continue to deal with the closures of all shopping centers, convention and exhibition centers. Against this very troubled backdrop, our teams have demonstrated total commitment to ensure that nothing would prevent people returning to our shopping centers, thanks to a very exemplary health and safety protocol in our malls.



Alongside this, our group continues to work in partnership with its tenants to navigate together through these very choppy commercial waters. Despite the restrictions,