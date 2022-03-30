Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Investor Day Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to URW's Investor Day 2022. I'm delighted to welcome you to Westfield Mall of the Netherlands today. This mall, which opened during the pandemic in 2021, yet still saw 13 million visits in its first year, is a great example of the demand for URW centers. It is the perfect setting to share with you our path to 2024 and beyond.



Today, my team and I are going to take you beyond the immediate priorities communicated at our recent full year results and share with you our clear strategic road map. It is based on 3 main objectives: strengthen our core business, build new revenue platforms and maximize the value of our assets. We will explain how URW will be reshaped for the future by 2024 with a powerful platform for accelerated growth beyond the planned horizon.



First, we will strengthen our core business by completing our deleveraging plan to emerge as a focused European pure play. Our centers are located in the best cities, recognized as the highest