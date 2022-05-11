May 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Leon Bressler - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, it is my great pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 AGM for [URW], and we are delighted to be able to see you again in person. Now if you don't speak French, we have simultaneous interpretation into English, which you can listen to using the headsets.



Unidentified Participant -



For a headset for an English translation, please ask our ground staff now.



Leon Bressler - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



I have, by my side, Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant, who's Chairman of the Board. I have Mr. David Zeitoun, who's the Chief Legal Officer, and I would like to greet the members of the -- other members of the Board of Supervisory Board and other members of the Board and the Executive Committee for the group, who are all with us this morning, and they will be happy to answer any questions you might have after our meeting.



Now as you will have