May 11, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Leon Bressler -



We will comply with the time schedule. Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, it is my pleasure to welcome you to this 2023 General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which will be also the last one I will chair. So great emotion. For our non-French speakers among us, if you need a headset for simultaneous English translation, please ask our ground staff now.



Present at my side, Mr. Jean-Marie Tritant, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Mr. David Zeitoun, Group General Counsel. I would like also to take this opportunity to welcome the members of the Supervisory Board, the other members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the group. They're present in the room and they will be available to answer all your questions at the end of the meeting, if you wish.



Let me give you now a short summary of 2022. In the year, the group has made progress in achieving all its strategic objectives through strong operating performance and continued deleveraging. The turnaround in the group's performance is particularly remarkable. It