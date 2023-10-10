Oct 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome. I'm very pleased to be here today with the rest of the team to present the evolution of our Better Places roadmap. We have an ambitious vision. Sustainability and the environmental transition presents a significant opportunity for URW to create financial and social value while meeting the needs of cities, our retailers and partners and the communities we serve. This plan propels URW into the future, placing us ahead of the pack while taking a thoughtful, diligent and business-oriented approach. The group is recognized as a sustainability leader, thanks to our long-standing commitment to reduce our carbon emissions and limit the impact of our activities on the environment.



Our ESG performance is consistently ranked in the top quartile by leading indices, such as CDP, where we have received an A lease rating for the fifth year in the row. The actions we have taken are aligned with new environmental regulation and have helped the future proof of our