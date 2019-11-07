Q3 2019 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 call. Before we start, I would like to recall the profound sadness we all felt at the sudden passing of our esteem Chairman, Fabrizio Saccomanni, in August 2019, just one day after our last result call. I have personally lost a friend of great intelligence and humanity, highly competent with a fine sense of humor and wit. UniCredit has also lost a Chairman who expertly guided the Board through a period of intensive challenges, always maintaining a clear strategic vision and a strong sense of direction.



We welcome Cesare Bisoni, who was appointed Chairman in September. Cesare has