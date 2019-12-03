UniCredit SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you very much for joining us today at our Capital Markets Day 2019 in London. After having successfully concluded Transform 2019, it's time for us to introduce our new 4-year plan, Team 23.



As you can see from the agenda, we have a busy half day ahead of us. I hope you will appreciate our new and streamlined format. In that spirit, we'll only have 3 presentations today: 2 from our CEO, Jean-Pierre Mustier and 1 from our co-CFO, Mirko Bianchi. They will present our business and financial strategy for the next 4-year period. You will also get to hear from 7 other members of our senior management team in the 2 Q&A sessions we'll have. The first Q&A session will focus on the business strategy. We will ask 6 team members on to the stage; the co-CEOs of Western Europe, Francesco Giordano and Olivier Khayat; the co-CEOs of CEE, Gianfranco Bisagni and Niccolo Ubertalli; as well as our co-Chief Operating Officers, Ranieri De Marchis and Carlo Vivaldi. Please focus your questions in this session on the business and our operations.



