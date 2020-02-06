Full Year 2019 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning to you all, and welcome to our analyst call for the fourth quarter '19 and the full year 2019. The last time we saw you, we presented our new plan, Team 23, at our Capital Markets Day in London last December. But today, we present the last quarter and the last full financial year of our previous plan [transformed] 2019. I am really proud to say that we ended the plan on a high note, delivering a strong full year '19 result, including our target of EUR 4.7 billion underlying net profit. This result would not have been possible without the dedication and the hard work of the whole team. I am very grateful to all our colleagues.