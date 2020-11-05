Q3 2020 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Jean Pierre Mustier - UniCredit S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning and welcome to the analyst call for our third quarter results. These are unprecedented times, and the emerging second wave of the pandemic means that many of our countries face a challenging period.



On behalf of all of us at UniCredit, I would like to express our sympathies for anyone impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our colleagues. And we will continue to support our clients, the real economy and our communities in the countries where we are present. Just as during the first wave, we are committed to being part of the solution.



As you will have all heard,