Sep 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Alastair William Ryan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of European Banks Equity Research



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Bring your coffees in the room. We're going to start momentarily. I'm trying to look at the people around the corner out there. Thank you.



I'm delighted to be opening the third day of the conference. We're starting with the essential bank in Europe. Equity investors love to talk about almost nothing else. So it's a real pleasure to be welcoming Andrea, the Chief Executive with us this morning. He has some slides, which we really welcome. And then we've got the usual Q&A. You are free to send me the questions or put your hand up if you've got something you think I won't ask.



Andrea, thank you very much indeed. The floor is yours.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO, Head of Italy & Director



Thanks, Alastair. So thank you, everyone, and good morning. Before we go into Q&A, I want to touch on the new UniCredit and the progress we are making on our transformation journey. And it's early, and you're