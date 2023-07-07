Q1 2024 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining today our conference call.



Let's start by presenting the usual disclaimer that you will also find on the second page of the presentation that will be posted shortly on our website in the investor relationship section. As always, the first section of the disclaimer mentions that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the quarter ended May 31, 2023. The board approved this results yesterday, July 6, 2023. The second paragraph refers to supplementary financial results, which are reconciled at the end of this presentation. Finally,