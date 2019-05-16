Q1 2019 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vallourec Q1 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Jean-Marc Agabriel, to begin today's call. Thank you.



Jean-Marc Agabriel - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you for joining us for Vallourec Q1 2019 Results Presentation. I am Jean-Marc Agabriel, Head of Investor Relations.



With me today to comment these results we have Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer; Didier Hornet, Senior Vice President, Development and Innovation; Nicolas de Coignac, Senior Vice President, North America.



This conference is available by conference call. It is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website. A replay will be available, and the presentation slides are also available for download.



Before I hand over to Philippe Crouzet, I must warn you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements, and that future results may differ