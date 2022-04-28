Q1 2022 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Christina Zander -



Hello, and welcome to this analyst presentation of Volvo Cars financial results for the first quarter. My name is Christina Zander, and with me here today to present the numbers are Jim Rowan, our Chief Executive; Bjorn Annwall, our CFO; and Per Ansgar, our Deputy CFO. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, I will hand over to Jim.



James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO&President



Thank you. Thank you, and welcome. Thanks for joining us today on this -- the Q1 results for 2022.



So, the backdrop is it's a stable EBIT margin in an unstable environment. EBIT margin at 8.1% with a strong order intake despite supply constraints. Limited direct effect from the Ukraine war on supply, but raw material pricing is increasing and continues to increase. The COVID shutdowns in China, of course, add further high uncertainty to the supply chain as we look forward.



If we move to our mid-decade business ambitions,