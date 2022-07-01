Jul 01, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Alexander Petrofski -



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to this webcast coming to you live from the Volvo Cars headquarters in Gothenburg. We're also live from Bratislava in Slovakia.



Just a short while back, Volvo Cars announced that we would be setting up a new car manufacturing plant in Kosice, Slovakia. This car manufacturing plant will produce only pure electric cars. This is a strong and a decisive step by the company in its ambition to become a full EV brand by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2040.



It's my honor and privilege this morning to welcome for this webcast the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Mr. Eduard Heger. Good to see you, Mr. Prime Minister. He is accompanied by the Minister of Economy, Mr. Richard SulÃ­k. And standing alongside me in the Volvo Cars headquarters is, of course, our Chief Executive, Jim Rowan. Good to see you, Jim; and our Chief People Officer, Hanna Fager. Good morning, Hanna. And remember, this is a live webcast. So all of you watching this, please type in your questions and I'll take it to our special guests this morning.



So without further ado