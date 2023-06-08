Jun 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO - President & Director
(presentation)
James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO - President & Director
Hello, everyone, and welcome. Today is a big day, but it's the small things that make the difference. The small but beautiful car right here will make a big difference. The Electric EX30, a big deal, a big deal for our customers and a big deal for Volvo cars. It's the smallest ever SUV, but it's no less of a Volvo. If anything, it's more. It's a distillation of everything that's good with Volvo, but in a smaller package. We like to say small, but mighty because it delivered on everything that you would expect from Volvo. We have been leaders in safety for a long time in the EX30 will be just as safe as you would expect from us. As designed to have the smallest CO2 footprint of any Volvo car to date, and it's available with powertrain options, Range, power and cost, depending on your needs.
Is packed full of technology and
Volvo Car AB Capital Markets Update Transcript
Jun 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...