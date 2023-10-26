Q3 2023 Volvo Car AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Ronojoy Banerjee - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-Communications Lead-Finance



Good morning, and a warm welcome to the presentation of Volvo Cars' third quarter financial results. We are coming to you from downtown Stockholm today. We are currently in the Volvo Cars Studio, and our tech hub in Stockholm is just a few blocks away. My name is Ron, and I'm joined this morning by our Chief Executive, James Rowan; and our Chief Financial Officer, Johan Ekdahl. At the top of this earnings call, Jim and Johan will walk us through our performance during the third quarter, and thereafter we'll throw it open for a Q&A via the chat and the phone lines. I'll come back with more information right ahead of the Q&A, but without further ado, let me hand over to Jim. Jim, over to you.



James Rowan - Volvo Car AB(publ.)-CEO - President & Director



Thanks, Ron. And as Ron said, it is fantastic to be here right in the very heart of Stockholm and our Volvo Studio, surrounded by our latest