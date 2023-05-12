Q1 2023 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corp of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Laura, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Tyler Baba, Manager, Investor Relations. Mr. Baba, you may begin.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today.



Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law, including future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions