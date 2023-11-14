Q3 2023 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Jenny, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Tyler Baba, Manager, Investor Relations. Mr. Baba, you may begin.



Tyler Baba - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Manager of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to WELL Health Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for the 3 months ended September 30, 2023. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today.



Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information. These forward-looking statements involve known and