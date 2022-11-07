Q3 2022 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 06:05AM GMT

Motofumi Shitara

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director



Hello, everyone. This is Shitara. Thank you very much for viewing the online business results presentation of Yamaha Motor Company Limited. First, I'd like to express sincere gratitude for all the stakeholders who have been supporting us in this difficult environment, and I'd like to express deep apologies for customers for the inconveniences due to production delay and inventory shortages.



Before starting the presentation and the outline, let me comment on the front page. This is a concept model exhibited at AGRI WEEK TOKYO 2022. It will assist the trimming of branch and harvesting in the orchard. Agricultural automation is included as a part of new businesses in the midterm business plan, and we are promoting such solution-based development.



