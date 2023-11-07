Q3 2023 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 07, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Motofumi Shitara

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for attending Yamaha Motor's earnings presentation for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. I'll be serving as the MC. I am (inaudible) from Corporate Communications.



So first, I would like to introduce today's speaker. Our speaker is our Director, Motofumi Shitara. He will first make a presentation. And after that, we will have a Q&A Zoom session for the news media and then for the analysts. The presentation material is available on Yamaha Motor's web page.



So we now would like to start the presentation.



Motofumi Shitara - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director



I am Shitara from Yamaha Motor. And thank you very much for attending this business results presentation for Yamaha Motor