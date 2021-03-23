Zealand Pharma A/S Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Zealand Pharma's conference call to discuss the U.S. FDA's approval of Zegalogue for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Matt?



Matthew Donald Dallas - Zealand Pharma A/S-Senior VP&CFO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Zealand's U.S. FDA approval of Zegalogue. I'm Matt Dallas, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Zealand. With me today are Zealand's President and Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Dulac; Chief Medical Officer, Adam Steensberg; and Frank Sanders, our President of the U.S. -- Zealand Pharma U.S. The team will respectively provide an overview of the approval of Zegalogue label and indication data and the commercialization strategy. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions. You can find the