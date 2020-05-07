Q1 2020 Zalando SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Zalando SE regarding the publication of the Q1 results 2020. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) [May] I now hand you over to Patrick Kofler, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Kofler - Zalando SE - Teamlead IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome in these extraordinary times to our Q1 2020 earnings call. With me today are our co-CEO, Rubin Ritter, who will give you an update on how we are executing our strategy in times of the corona pandemic; and our CFO, David SchrÃ¶der, who will walk you through the financials.



As always, this call is being recorded and webcasted live on our Investor Relations website, and a replay of the call will be available later today.



Rubin, I will now hand over to you. Please go ahead.



Rubin Ritter - Zalando SE - Co-CEO, GM & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Patrick, and welcome also from my side. Thank you