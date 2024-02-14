AMETEK Inc Executive VP - CFO William Burke Sells 23,410 Shares

On February 14, 2024, William Burke, Executive VP - CFO of AMETEK Inc (AME, Financial), executed a sale of 23,410 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

AMETEK Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with a broad range of products that are used in a variety of applications. The company operates through two business segments: Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG). AMETEK's products are marketed worldwide through a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices, service centers, and distributors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,340 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for AMETEK Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of AMETEK Inc were trading at $168.61, resulting in a market capitalization of $40,098.96 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 30.64, which is above both the industry median of 20.745 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, indicating that AMETEK Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at AMETEK Inc may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's financial health and market position.

