Elme Communities Reports Growth in Core FFO and NOI for Full Year 2023

Elme Communities (ELME) Announces Earnings with Strong Operational Metrics

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $53.0 million for the full year 2023.
  • NAREIT FFO: Increased by 27.9% year-over-year to $77.8 million.
  • Core FFO: Grew by 10.2% year-over-year to $85.2 million.
  • NOI: Rose by 9.4% from the prior year to $148.1 million.
  • Average Effective Monthly Rent: Increased by 6.5% for the Same-Store Portfolio.
  • Liquidity Position: Available liquidity stood at approximately $550 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Dividends: Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on January 4, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, Elme Communities (ELME, Financial), a multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) with properties primarily in the Washington, DC and Atlanta metro areas, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company's portfolio, which includes office, retail, and multifamily properties, is strategically located near major transportation nodes. Elme Communities' income is largely derived from rental revenue from tenants in long-term leases, with office assets contributing the majority of this income.

Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results

For the full year 2023, Elme Communities reported a net loss of $53.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. However, the company saw a significant increase in NAREIT FFO, which rose to $77.8 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, marking a 27.9% increase compared to the prior year. Core FFO also experienced growth, reaching $85.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, up 10.2% from the previous year. Net Operating Income (NOI) was another highlight, with a 9.4% increase to $148.1 million compared to the prior year.

Elme Communities' Same-Store multifamily NOI grew by 8.3%, and the Average Effective Monthly Rent per Home in the Same-Store Portfolio increased by 6.5%. The Same-Store multifamily Average Occupancy for the year was 95.6%, a slight improvement from the previous year.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter saw a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. NAREIT FFO for the quarter was $21.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, up 14.3% compared to the same period in the prior year. Core FFO remained unchanged year-over-year at $20.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. NOI for the quarter increased by 4.6% to $38.6 million.

Operational highlights for the quarter included a 4.5% increase in Same-Store multifamily NOI and a 3.8% increase in Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home for the Same-Store Portfolio. The Same-Store multifamily Average Occupancy was 95.5%, with Ending Occupancy at 95.9%, both showing improvements from the prior year.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Guidance and Strategic Focus

Elme Communities' CEO, Paul T. McDermott, expressed confidence in the company's ability to achieve NOI growth in 2024, citing operational enhancements and new technology to enhance profitability. The company anticipates an improving capital markets environment as interest rates stabilize. For 2024, Elme Communities expects Core FFO to range from $0.90 to $0.96 per fully diluted share, with Same-Store multifamily NOI growth projected to be between 0.25% and 2.0%.

"We delivered solid fourth quarter performance, closing out a year of exceptional growth," said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO. "Looking forward, our primary emphasis will be on implementing operational enhancements and utilizing our new technology to enhance profitability."

Elme Communities' financial position remains strong, with no debt maturities until 2025 and a robust liquidity position. The company's focus on providing quality, affordable homes to a solid base of mid-market demand positions it well for continued shareholder value creation.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings release and financial statements available on Elme Communities' website or contact their Investor Relations department.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Elme Communities for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.