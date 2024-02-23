David Byrnes, EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Sphere Entertainment Co, executed a sale of 4,704 shares in the company on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Sphere Entertainment Co, listed under the ticker SPHR on the NYSE, operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on providing a variety of entertainment services and products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,704 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Sphere Entertainment Co shows no insider purchases over the past year, while there have been 2 insider sales in the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sphere Entertainment Co were trading at $41.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.436 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 3.86, which is below both the industry median of 17.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Sphere Entertainment Co's stock price of $41.84 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $16.48 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.54, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

