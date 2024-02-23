Sharon Barner, VP - Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), has sold 11,000 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 11,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Cummins Inc is a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

The insider transaction history for Cummins Inc indicates a lack of insider buying activity over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 3 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Cummins Inc were trading at $262.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $37.71 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 52.02, surpassing both the industry median of 20.745 and Cummins Inc's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $262.16 and a GuruFocus Value of $301.66, Cummins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.