Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC) Reports Strong Year-Over-Year Growth in Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

Net Income Surges by 65% in Q4; Comprehensive Income Reaches $3.1 Billion

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $2.9 billion in Q4 2023, marking a 65% increase year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Net Income: $10.5 billion for 2023, a 13% rise from the previous year.
  • Net Revenues: Increased by 11% year-over-year to $5.4 billion in Q4; $21.2 billion for the full year.
  • Mortgage Portfolio: Grew to $3.0 trillion, a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • Credit Losses: Benefit of $0.5 billion in Q4 due to credit reserve release; $0.9 billion benefit for full year.
  • New Business Activity: $73 billion in Q4, a slight decrease of 3% year-over-year.
  • Support for Homeownership: Financed 955,000 mortgages, with 56% being affordable to low- to moderate-income families.
Article's Main Image

On February 14, 2024, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FMCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a significant increase in net income for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The government-sponsored enterprise, which plays a pivotal role in the U.S. housing market by investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, reported a net income of $2.9 billion for Q4, a 65% increase from the same period in the previous year. The full-year net income also rose to $10.5 billion, marking a 13% year-over-year growth.

FMCC operates primarily through its Single-family and Multifamily segments, with the majority of its revenue stemming from the Single-family segment. This segment focuses on providing liquidity and support to the single-family mortgage market, while the Multifamily segment invests in loans for aggregation and securitization through various products, including multifamily K Certificates.

Financial Performance and Market Impact

The company's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced in the housing market, including higher mortgage interest rates which have impacted home purchase and refinance activity. Despite these headwinds, FMCC's net revenues increased by 11% year-over-year to $5.4 billion in the fourth quarter, driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income. The benefit for credit losses of $0.5 billion, primarily due to a credit reserve release, also contributed to the strong performance.

FMCC's mortgage portfolio growth reflects its continued commitment to providing liquidity to the housing market. The portfolio reached $3.0 trillion, a 2% increase from the previous year. This growth, although moderate, signifies the company's resilience in a challenging economic environment. The serious delinquency rate improved to 0.55%, down from 0.66% at the end of 2022, indicating a healthier mortgage portfolio.

1758423747586584576.png

Supporting Affordable Housing and First-Time Homebuyers

FMCC's mission to make home possible for families across the nation was evident in its financing of 955,000 mortgages, with a significant portion being affordable to low- to moderate-income families. The company also enabled 375,000 first-time homebuyers to purchase a home, setting a new milestone for its support of first-time homeownership.

"In 2023, Freddie Mac delivered on its mission, achieved solid financial results, and meaningfully increased its net worth. The company helped more than 1.4 million families buy, refinance, or rent a home, and worked with lenders to reach more borrowers in underserved areas," said Michael J. DeVito, Chief Executive Officer of Freddie Mac.

FMCC's commitment to affordable housing is further underscored by its financing of 447,000 rental units, with the vast majority being affordable to low- to moderate-income families. This focus on affordability is crucial for the sustainability of the housing market and for meeting the needs of the broader community.

Looking Ahead

As FMCC continues to operate under conservatorship, the company's financial health remains a priority. With a net worth of $47.7 billion and the ability to maintain access to debt markets and liquidity, FMCC is well-positioned to continue its mission of stabilizing and supporting the U.S. housing market. The company's strategic decisions and financial results reflect its adaptability and commitment to its core objectives, despite the challenges posed by economic and market conditions.

For more detailed information on FMCC's financial results and strategies, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and supplementary materials available on the company's website.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members seeking to understand the implications of FMCC's financial results can find comprehensive analysis and insights on GuruFocus.com, where the complexities of the housing market and mortgage investment are made accessible.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.