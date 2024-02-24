EVP Rene Yoakum Sells 15,000 Shares of Remitly Global Inc

Rene Yoakum, EVP, Customer and Culture at Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $18.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $275,550.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company offers remittance and financial services that aim to be reliable, fair, and easy to use, facilitating the transfer of funds across international borders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 135,000 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Remitly Global Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 26 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $18.37, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.401 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and potential. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Remitly Global Inc, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filings and explore the company's financials and market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.