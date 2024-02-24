Altus Power Inc's Chief Construction Officer Anthony Savino Sells 50,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago

Anthony Savino, COFOUNDER and CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of Altus Power Inc (AMPS, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, providing transparency into the insider's stock activities.

Altus Power Inc operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development, acquisition, and management of clean electricity generation projects. The company's portfolio includes solar power generation assets across various segments, including commercial, industrial, and municipal sectors. Altus Power Inc aims to provide clean energy solutions that contribute to a sustainable future.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 200,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of stock sales by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Altus Power Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 9 insider sells. This data can be indicative of the insider's view on the company's prospects and may be of interest to current and potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Altus Power Inc were trading at $7.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.148 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.79, which is below both the industry median of 14.43 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric can be useful for investors comparing the company's current share price with its earnings performance.

1758719579946905600.png

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the company's value and future direction. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders consider when analyzing a company's investment potential.

For more detailed information on Anthony Savino's insider transactions and the financial performance of Altus Power Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC filings and the company's financial statements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.