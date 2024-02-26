EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $311.98, EPAM Systems Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 3.58%, marked against a three-month change of 21.89%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that EPAM Systems Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

GuruFocus assigned EPAM Systems Inc the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding EPAM Systems Inc's Business

EPAM Systems Inc, with a market cap of $18.03 billion and sales of $4.69 billion, operates with an operating margin of 11.24%. As a global IT services firm, EPAM Systems offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. With North America accounting for approximately 60% of revenues, EPAM is at the forefront of assisting companies with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, EPAM Systems Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 15.66, EPAM Systems Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.04, EPAM Systems Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows EPAM Systems Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms EPAM Systems Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. EPAM Systems Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, EPAM Systems Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 27%, which outperforms better than 81.85% of 2402 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, EPAM Systems Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 19.8, and the rate over the past five years is 28.3. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering EPAM Systems Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth trajectory should consider the insights provided by the GF Score. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

