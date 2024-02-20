Celanese Corp (CE) Reports Robust Cash Flow and Deleveraging in 2023 Despite Market Challenges

Strategic Cost Management and Acquisitions Drive Performance Amidst Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased to $10.9 billion in 2023, up 13% from the previous year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Reported at $18.00 for the full year, with adjusted EPS at $8.92.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Achieved a record $1.9 billion, with free cash flow hitting a record $1.3 billion.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced debt by $995 million and increased cash by $297 million, resulting in a $1.3 billion net debt reduction.
  • Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials: Acetyl Chain adjusted EBIT at $1.3 billion; Engineered Materials net sales up 53% due to M&M acquisition.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Celanese Corp (CE, Financial), a global leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the full year 2023 and the fourth quarter. The company, known for its acetic acid production and specialty polymers used across various industries, faced a challenging year with demand fluctuations and competitive dynamics. Despite these challenges, Celanese demonstrated resilience by implementing strategic cost reductions and aligning production with demand.

1760059711606124544.png

Financial Performance Overview

Celanese reported a 13% increase in net sales, reaching $10.9 billion for the year, bolstered by a 23% increase in volume from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition. However, excluding M&M, volume decreased by 2% due to market challenges. The company's strategic actions led to a consolidated operating profit of $1.7 billion, with adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA standing at $1.8 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

The Acetyl Chain segment experienced a 15% decrease in net sales, attributed to a 17% drop in pricing, while Engineered Materials saw a 53% increase in net sales due to the M&M acquisition. Despite lower pricing and volume, Engineered Materials managed to decrease inventory balances by $384 million and align production with demand.

Cost Management and Cash Flow

Celanese's focus on cost management and cash generation resulted in a record operating cash flow of $1.9 billion and free cash flow of $1.3 billion for 2023. The company successfully reduced working capital balances by $579 million, driven by a significant reduction in inventory balances. These efforts enabled Celanese to reduce its debt by $995 million and increase cash by $297 million, culminating in a substantial net debt reduction over the year.

Strategic Highlights and Outlook

Among the strategic highlights, Celanese commissioned a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) methanol expansion at its Clear Lake, Texas site, expected to capture 180 kt of CO2 emissions annually. The company also completed the transition of M&M to an upgraded ERP system and announced a collaboration with Under Armour for a new recyclable fiber alternative to spandex.

Looking ahead, CEO Lori Ryerkerk expressed cautious optimism, noting early signs of demand improvement in certain products and end-markets. Celanese anticipates first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 to $2.00, inclusive of M&M transaction amortization. The company remains focused on controlling what it can to sustainably increase earnings power.

Value investors may find Celanese's ability to generate strong cash flow, reduce debt, and manage costs in a challenging environment appealing. The company's strategic acquisitions and focus on high-margin specialty materials position it well for future growth and resilience.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and consider the implications of Celanese's performance on their investment strategies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celanese Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.