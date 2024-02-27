Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) experienced a notable insider transaction on February 16, 2024, as Director Robert Doherty sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Selective Insurance Group Inc is a holding company for ten property-casualty insurance companies. The company offers a broad range of insurance products and services through independent agents. The products include standard and specialty coverages for commercial and personal risks, and flood insurance underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 2,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale contributes to the insider transaction history for Selective Insurance Group Inc, which shows a pattern of 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc were trading at $104.69, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.201 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 17.54, which is above the industry median of 12.02 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $109.85, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, suggesting that Selective Insurance Group Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Director Robert Doherty provides investors with information on the actions of those with intimate knowledge of the company, which can be a valuable piece of data when assessing the stock's prospects.

