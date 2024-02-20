Medifast Inc (MED) Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Despite a Tough Year, Medifast Maintains Strong Balance Sheet with No Debt

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue dropped to $191.0 million, a 43.4% decrease year-over-year; full-year revenue hit $1.1 billion, down 32.9% from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income fell to $6.0 million; full-year net income at $99.4 million, a significant decrease from the prior year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS was $0.55, with a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.09; full-year EPS stood at $9.10, with a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $9.64.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 74.0% in Q4 from 69.3% in the same quarter last year, attributed to cost savings and absence of prior year's restructuring costs.
  • Balance Sheet: Ended the year with $150.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and no interest-bearing debt.
  • Outlook: Q1 2024 revenue is expected to be between $155 million to $175 million, with diluted EPS ranging from $0.25 to $0.95.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Medifast Inc (MED, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its OPTAVIA® brand, faced significant revenue declines amidst a challenging market, with Q4 revenue falling 43.4% to $191.0 million and full-year revenue decreasing by 32.9% to $1.1 billion. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in the number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and a decline in productivity per coach.

Medifast Inc (MED, Financial) reported a Q4 net income of $6.0 million, a stark contrast to the $26.5 million from the same period last year. The full-year net income also saw a downturn, settling at $99.4 million compared to $143.6 million in 2022. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at $0.55, with a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.09. The full-year EPS was $9.10, with a non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $9.64.

The company's gross profit margin improved to 74.0% in the fourth quarter from 69.3% in the prior-year period, primarily due to cost savings from the company's Fuel for the Future program and the absence of restructuring costs incurred in the previous year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) decreased by 34.0% to $132.7 million in Q4, reflecting decreased Coach compensation and progress on cost reduction initiatives.

Medifast's balance sheet remains robust, ending the year with $150.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, and no interest-bearing debt. This financial position is a testament to the company's resilience in the face of market challenges.

The company's outlook for the first quarter of 2024 anticipates revenue to be in the range of $155 million to $175 million and diluted EPS to be between $0.25 and $0.95, excluding costs related to the initiation of the LifeMD collaboration.

Medifast's CEO, Dan Chard, commented on the company's strategic realignment to adapt to the evolving weight loss industry. Chard emphasized the importance of broadening customer acquisition activities and leaning into the medically-supported weight loss market through collaboration with LifeMD. Despite the challenging market, Chard expressed confidence in the company's investments to drive future growth.

"We are realigning our business to respond to the evolving dynamics of the weight loss industry and to aggressively execute on bold initiatives to transform our business model," said Dan Chard, Chairman & CEO of Medifast. "This remains a challenging market, and it will take time to navigate the transformational path that we are on. However, I believe that the investments we’re making in our business will broaden our addressable market and strengthen our ability to drive future growth."

Medifast's performance reflects the broader challenges faced by the personal services industry, particularly in the weight loss sector. The company's efforts to innovate and adapt to changing market conditions are crucial for maintaining its competitive edge and ensuring long-term success.

For a more detailed analysis of Medifast's financial performance, including income statements and balance sheets, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

1760074739772190720.png

Medifast Inc (MED, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging environment with a strong balance sheet and a clear strategic direction. As the company embarks on its transformational path, investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how these initiatives translate into financial performance in the coming quarters.

For further information and to stay updated on Medifast's progress, investors can join the conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. ET, or access the call through the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Medifast Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.