Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $187.15, Applied Materials Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.89%, marked against a three-month change of 24.25%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Applied Materials Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Applied Materials Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Applied Materials Inc Business

Applied Materials Inc, with a market cap of $155.72 billion and sales of $26.49 billion, is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. The company boasts a broad portfolio that covers nearly every aspect of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials Inc holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which involves the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. Its customer base includes the largest chipmakers in the world, such as TSMC, Intel, and Samsung, reflecting its significant industry influence.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Applied Materials Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Applied Materials Inc stands impressively at 24.6, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 8.87, Applied Materials Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.21, Applied Materials Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Applied Materials Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the most recent figure standing at 28.87%. Furthermore, Applied Materials Inc's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise over the past five years, indicating the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Applied Materials Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Applied Materials Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 19%, which outperforms better than 66.32% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Moreover, Applied Materials Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 24.6 and a five-year rate of 20.3. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion: A Strong Investment Case

Considering Applied Materials Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a GF Score of 94, Applied Materials Inc stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking companies with strong financial foundations and growth prospects. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.