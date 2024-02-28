Director Mark Anderson Acquires 2,400 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (BHRB)

Director Mark Anderson has recently increased his stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp (BHRB, Financial) by purchasing 2,400 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-21. This transaction has added to the insider's growing position in the company over the past year, bringing the total number of shares purchased by the insider to 4,800, with no shares sold in the same period. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp is a financial institution that operates primarily in the Northern Virginia region. The company provides a wide range of banking services including personal banking, business banking, and wealth management services. It has a long history of serving the community and has built a reputation for personalized service and local decision-making. The insider transaction history for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 19 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. This could be interpreted as a positive signal about the company's prospects from those with intimate knowledge of its operations. On the valuation front, shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp were trading at $55.35 on the day of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market cap of $407.094 million. The price-earnings ratio of 18.15 is above both the industry median of 9.31 and the company's historical median, suggesting a premium compared to its peers and its own past trading history. However, with a price of $55.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $58.41, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity, coupled with the stock's fair valuation according to the GF Value, may be of interest to investors seeking to gauge the sentiment of company insiders and the potential value of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp's shares.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
