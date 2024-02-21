Camping World Holdings Inc. Reports Positive New Vehicle Growth and Strong Earnings Outlook

Key Financials Indicate Turnaround in New Vehicle Sales and Continued Expansion

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $6.23 billion, a decrease from $6.97 billion in 2022.
  • Net Income: Net loss attributable to Camping World Holdings Inc. was $16.79 million for Q4 2023, compared to a net loss of $33.22 million for Q4 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Basic loss per share was $0.37 for Q4 2023, improving from a loss of $0.79 for Q4 2022.
  • Gross Margin: Total gross margin increased slightly to 31.0% in Q4 2023 from 30.6% in Q4 2022.
  • Same-Store Sales: Same store sales decreased by 14.7% in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022.
  • Store Locations: The number of retail locations increased to 202 by the end of 2023, up from 197 in 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $310.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, up from $189.8 million in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading retailer of RVs and related products and services, operates through two segments: Good Sam Services and Plans, and RV and Outdoor Retail. Despite facing challenges in the industry, CWH has shown a return to positive new vehicle unit volume growth and is committed to delivering strong earnings growth in 2024.

Company Overview and Performance

Camping World Holdings Inc is known for its comprehensive assortment of RV products and services, including emergency roadside assistance, insurance programs, vehicle service contracts, and RV financing. The company's RV and Outdoor Retail segment deals with new and used RVs, RV service, parts, and outdoor products. In the fourth quarter of 2023, CWH reported a positive trend in new vehicle same store unit growth, with a significant improvement in new unit inventory position. Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis highlighted successful negotiations in year-over-year pricing reductions on new units, which spurred early demand and stabilized new gross margins.

COO Matt Wagner noted the strategic reduction of new model pricing, which necessitated a reset of used vehicle values. This maneuver is expected to improve used vehicle volumes and gross margins starting in the second quarter of 2024. The company's confidence in delivering unit volume and strong earnings growth is supported by positive demand trends, inventory discipline, strength in the Good Sam segment, acquisitions, and cost reductions.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's financial achievements in the fourth quarter include a slight increase in total gross margin and a reduction in the net loss compared to the same period in the previous year. However, total revenue and same store sales saw a decrease, reflecting the challenges in the RV market. The company's balance sheet shows a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, but an increase in net cash provided by operating activities year-over-year.

Despite these challenges, Camping World Holdings Inc is optimistic about its future performance, citing a strong acquisition pace and a commitment to expanding its market share and unit volume. The company aims to reach 320 locations by 2028, indicating a focus on growth and expansion.

Analysis and Outlook

While the RV industry has faced headwinds, Camping World Holdings Inc's strategic pricing adjustments and inventory management have positioned the company for a potential rebound in 2024. The company's focus on the used vehicle market and service infrastructure, along with its expansive retail footprint, provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors may find the company's proactive measures and positive outlook encouraging as it navigates the evolving market dynamics.

For detailed financial tables and further commentary from the company's executives, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Investors and analysts interested in discussing Camping World Holdings Inc's financial results and 2024 outlook can participate in the earnings conference call scheduled for February 22, 2024.

For more information on Camping World Holdings Inc and its financial performance, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Camping World Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.