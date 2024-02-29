Cloudflare Inc CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 27,901 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), a company that provides a cloud platform for website security and performance, has seen a significant insider sell by its Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Seifert. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 27,901 shares of the company on February 20, 2024. Cloudflare Inc is known for its integrated global cloud services platform that helps businesses secure and accelerate their Internet applications. The company's services range from network security to content delivery and DNS services, catering to a diverse customer base that includes enterprises, government agencies, and individual developers. The insider, Thomas Seifert, has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 518,603 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 98 insider sells in the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cloudflare Inc were trading at $96.56, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.1 billion. Regarding valuation, with a share price of $96.56 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $93.77, Cloudflare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Thomas Seifert may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

