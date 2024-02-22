Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results Amidst Challenges

Dividend Growth on Track Despite Net Loss and Weaker Wind Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a Net Loss of $14 million for the full year 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $1,058 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a decrease from the previous year.
  • Cash from Operating Activities: Generated $702 million, down from $787 million in 2022.
  • Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD): Increased to $342 million, up from $326 million in 2022.
  • Dividend Increase: Raised the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4033 per share in Q1 2024.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity stood at $1,505 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Renewable Generation: Solar and wind MWh generated/sold showed mixed results with solar up and wind down year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the full year of 2023. The company, a leading investor in clean energy infrastructure across North America, reported a net loss of $14 million for the year. Despite this, Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) remains committed to its growth strategy, having invested approximately $215 million in new long-term corporate capital investments during the year.

Company Overview

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) operates through segments that include conventional power generation, renewables, and thermal divisions. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional energy assets across North America.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The reported net loss was primarily attributed to weaker wind performance throughout the year, as well as additional interest expenses associated with growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA and Cash from Operating Activities both saw a decrease from the previous year, largely due to the expiration of certain tolling agreements in the conventional fleet and the divestiture of the Thermal Business. However, Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) increased to $342 million, up from $326 million in 2022, thanks to lower debt service in the conventional fleet.

President and CEO Christopher Sotos commented on the results, stating,

While 2023 financial results were impacted by weaker wind performance throughout the year, the long-term outlook for Clearway remains positive."
He also reaffirmed the company's commitment to delivering dividend growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026 without the need for external capital.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) has managed to increase its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its ability to generate stable and growing returns for shareholders. The company's focus on long-term contracted assets provides visibility into future cash flows, which is critical for the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry known for prioritizing stable and predictable earnings.

Key Financial Metrics

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial) reported a conventional segment net income of $109 million for the full year, down from $161 million in the previous year. The renewables segment saw a net loss of $12 million, compared to a loss of $58 million in 2022. The company's liquidity position improved, with total liquidity increasing to $1,505 million from $1,366 million at the end of 2022.

Operational performance in the conventional segment improved, with an Equivalent Availability Factor of 90.2% for the full year, up from 92.2% in the previous year. Solar generation increased to 5,425 MWh from 4,991 MWh, while wind generation decreased slightly to 9,414 MWh from 9,343 MWh.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A, Financial)'s performance in 2023 reflects the challenges faced by the renewable energy sector, particularly in wind generation. However, the company's strategic investments and contract signings for Resource Adequacy provide a solid foundation for future growth. The increase in CAFD and the commitment to dividend growth are positive indicators for investors, despite the overall net loss.

The company's financial guidance for 2024 remains unchanged, with a CAFD guidance of $395 million, indicating management's confidence in the company's ability to navigate market conditions and continue its growth trajectory.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and attend the earnings conference call scheduled for February 22, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearway Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.