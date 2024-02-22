Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Reports Solid Revenue Growth and Strong Operating Cash Flow in Q4 and FY 2023

Strategic Acquisitions and Quality Project Portfolio Propel GVA's Year-Over-Year Growth

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 18% year-over-year to $934 million, and FY 2023 revenue rose to $3.5 billion, up from $3.3 billion in the prior year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 diluted EPS stood at $0.55, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.82. FY 2023 reported a diluted EPS of $0.97, with adjusted EPS reaching $3.14.
  • Operating Cash Flow: A significant sequential increase in operating cash flow by $150 million.
  • Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP): CAP reached $5.5 billion, marking a $1.1 billion increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew to $74 million from $50 million in the same period last year, while FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA reached $269 million, up from $210 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. GVA, a leading infrastructure company in the United States, specializes in heavy civil infrastructure projects and materials production. The company's diverse portfolio includes roads, highways, bridges, airports, and residential development services.

1760635978831261696.png

Financial Performance Highlights

Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial) reported a robust increase in revenue for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company's Q4 revenue surged to $934 million, an 18% increase compared to the same period in the prior year, while full-year revenue climbed to $3.5 billion from $3.3 billion. This growth reflects GVA's strategic focus on organic growth and the successful execution of its strategic plan.

Despite facing challenges from legacy projects such as the Tappan Zee and I-64 High Rise Bridge Projects, which impacted gross profit margins, GVA's overall financial achievements are noteworthy. The company's operating cash flow saw a remarkable $150 million sequential increase, and its Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP) grew by $1.1 billion year-over-year, indicating a strong future project pipeline and the potential for sustained revenue growth.

Adjusted net income for Q4 stood at $36 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $25 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. For the full year, adjusted net income reached $140 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, up from $104 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, in the prior year. These figures underscore GVA's ability to enhance shareholder value through strategic initiatives and operational efficiency.

Segment Performance and Outlook

The Construction segment reported a 19.3% increase in revenue for Q4, led by significant growth in the California and Mountain groups. The Materials segment also saw a 12.8% rise in Q4 revenue, driven by sales from newly acquired facilities and higher product prices. However, gross profit margins in the Materials segment faced pressure due to a gross loss from new operations and the impact of purchase accounting.

Looking ahead, GVA's guidance for 2024 remains positive, with expected revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 9.0% and 11.0%. The company anticipates further improvements in operating cash flow and aims to continue capitalizing on its high-quality CAP and robust market conditions.

Granite Construction's President and CEO, Kyle Larkin, expressed confidence in the company's direction, stating:

"The quarter’s strong results, however, were tempered by impacts from the legacy Tappan Zee and I-64 projects. Looking back on 2023, it was a transformative year for Granite as we delivered on our strategic plan. We met our expectations for organic revenue growth and achieved our adjusted EBITDA margin range."

Granite Construction Inc's solid Q4 and FY 2023 performance, despite some project-specific setbacks, demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic execution. With a strong project pipeline and a focus on core construction skills honed over a century, GVA is well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the years ahead.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on Granite Construction Inc (GVA, Financial), investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's Investor Relations website and join the upcoming conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Granite Construction Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.